XENIA — After several months of declining health, Diana Marie (Smart) Johnson, died peacefully on August 10, 2020 with her children by her side. 6 weeks to the day and the hour after her husband of 50yrs passed away, she was called home to join her husband and infant son in their eternal family gathering.

She was one of a kind. Always happy, always smiling, always unique. Creative, a teacher, Country Joe's Coffee Connoisseur. A reliable friend and storyteller. A talker, a salesman and a greeter. She loved God, her husband, her friends and her life. She was very friendly, always had a smile, and always saw the best in others kind of person. She was genuinely a caring soul.

She was born in Dayton on July 21, 1946, the first of five children of Theodore and Clarice (Haas) Smart. Diana entered this world full of crazy stories. The moment after she was born, the doctor retired and left the hospital without signing her birth certificate. Years later, the family had to track down the nun that assisted with the birth in order to get a birth certificate.

She attended Beavercreek Schools, graduating in 1964 in the top one-third of her class. She was in acapella choir, an office assistant and student council member. She was president of Youth for Christ Club and a State Champion Bible Quizzer.

She attended Grace College in Winona Lake, Indiana from 1964-1966. She then went on to serve in Operation Mobilization and Missions in Mexico City for 2 years. She graduated in 1972 with the first Summer Graduating class of Cedarville College.

She was a school teacher from 1969-1981, teaching 1st and 3rd Grade at Greeneview Schools in Jamestown, Ohio. She had such huge impact on the children she taught and enjoyed being a teacher. She was the Jr High Girls Track Coach for 2 yrs.

On November 1, 1969, she married the love of her life, Bob.

Together they owned and operated Country Roads Trivia Shoppe in Jamestown, until the passing of their infant son. She became a realtor in order to get out of the home, but was so good at what she did she started other community events like Country Day Celebration in Jamestown, Kennedy Korners Christmas Parade and Xenia Sidewalk Sales. She was quite the salesman and worked for Getting to Know You (Exclusive Advertising Directory), where she was the only one to ever earn a car based on her volume of sales and numbers. She moved on to Snelling and Snelling Employment Specialists where she received national recognition for being the Top Salesperson and won several trips to the Bahamas because of her excellent sales skills.

After her children began to get into sports, she became a stay at home mom. She began selling Home Interiors & Gifts and was Top Rookie of the Year and Top Unit Sales. She was quite the entrepreneur as she owned and operated many businesses including Country Roads Trivia Shoppe in Jamestown, later owning The Christian Citizen Newspaper. She grew that newspaper and through it met many famous Christian artists. She promoted concerts and later founded T.O.P. (Teens Offering Praise) Flight Teens Talent Show. She also owned and operated Plus Promotions advertising in Xenia.

In 2000, they started Country Joe's Coffee Shop in Xenia and Homestead Frames where you could get the best cup of coffee and friendship in town. After it closed in 2008, they remained owners of Country Joe's Coffee and later added it into Country Blessings Flowers & Gifts. You could find her there every Saturday serving up samples, talking to people and working to help with cards and flowers. She was also a member of the Greene County Republican Women's Group and Greene County Farm Forum.

Her tireless love and devotion to her family were evident even until her final moments. She is survived by her children: Thomas (Nashua) Johnson and Rose-Marie (Andy) Bradley, Grandchildren: Robert and Aaron Bradley, Emma, Kathleen, Maggie and Matthias Johnson, Siblings: Kathleen Reno, Nanette (Paul) Pyle, Anita (John) Stout, and Theodore Smart. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews and countless extended family members. She was preceded in death by her husband Robert, her son, Theodore "Teddy", her father and mother, Theodore and Clarice Smart.

All are invited to attend the visitation for family, friends and general public from 5-7pm on August 19, 2020 at Tobias Funeral Home in Beavercreek. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private memorial service will be held at a later date, followed by burial at Silvercreek Cemetery in Jamestown.

In lieu of flowers, we are asking for monetary donations go toward a list of items that would be beneficial to the family and Grandchildren. These are things that can come after the funeral and give them long term comfort or have meaning from both their grandparents. If you would like them to be presented at the visitation and funeral, please let me know immediately by what you'd like to say on the card. Payment can be made via messenger, email (rmabradley@gmail.com) ** items won't be physically up there, but will be displayed with a picture and your name.

Suggested items: Sympathy Blanket for each grandchild @ $50 Sympathy food basket for the family @ $65 Meal/Gift Cards (Meal train currently set up-will send link) Monetary Donations of any kind

You can also bring a card to the viewing with a note and payment (cash, check –made out to Andy Bradley) and place in the basket…or mail a card

Flowers can be ordered from Country Blessings Flowers & Gifts or if you have something else in mind, please feel free. Thank you for anything you'd like to do.