XENIA — Diana Lynn Stevens, age 64, of Xenia, Ohio, passed away Thursday, February 28, 2019 at Grandview Hospital. She was born June 29, 1954 in Xenia, the daughter of William E. and Janet L. (Burton) Gerlaugh. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother: William "Billy" Gerlaugh. She is survived by her son: Sean E. (Alisha Stahl) Stevens of Xenia; sisters: Rebecca Jolley of FL; and Kathy (Donald) Stamper of Celina, OH; and her best friend: Jeannie Lewis of Xenia. Diana was a 1972 graduate of Xenia High School. She had worked at K-Mart as the Deli Manager for over 20 years, before working in the Home Health Care industry. Service will be held 11:30 AM Wednesday, March 6th at McColaugh Funeral Home Inc., 826 N. Detroit Street, Xenia, with Rev. Ron Swiger officiating. She will be interred privately. Visitation will be held 10:30 AM Wednesday until the time of service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com.