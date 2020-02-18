FAIRBORN — Dixie Marie Gilliam, age 86 of Fairborn passed away Saturday February 15, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was born July 15, 1933 in Elliott Co., Kentucky, the daughter of the late James and Della (Lewis) Stephens. Dixie was a longtime member of the United Baptist Church; and enjoyed quilting, singing; cooking her famous chicken and dumplings, and was always the life of the party. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by six siblings, Barbara Moore, Addie Stephens, Eldon Stephens, Lenval Stephens, Bertha Fannin and Ivory Hutchinson. Dixie is survived by her husband of 66 years, Denval; three children, Joyce (Larry) Combs, Shirley (James) Roby, Timothy (Belina) Gilliam; eight grandchildren, Christopher (Catherine) Combs, Jeremy (Emily) Combs, Brian Roby (Nikki), Kelly Roby (John); Shannon (Stratton) Jones, Jessica (Chris) Flint, Tyomas Gilliam, Ajayla Gilliam; eight great-grandchildren, Marley, Aubrey, Savannah, Lily, Waylon, Indie, Willow, Braylee; two sisters, Martha Skaggs, Beulah Fyffe; as well as nieces, nephews and extended family. A visitation will be held on Thursday February 20, 2020 from 5:00 until 7:00 P.M. at the Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, 422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn, where a funeral service will be held on Friday February 21, 2020 at 11:00 A.M., Elder Frank Blevins officiating. Burial will follow at the Byron Cemetery. Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.