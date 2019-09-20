XENIA — Donald Alva Anderson Jr, 65, passed away on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Dayton VA Medical Center. He was born on February 10, 1954 at Good Samaritan Hospital Dayton, Ohio to Donald Sr and Juanita (Callendar) Anderson. Donald grew up in Xenia, OH and graduated from Xenia High School. He enlisted in the United States Marine Corp in 1972. Donald was a Vietnam Veteran whom served his county until his honorable discharge in 1974. He attended Wright State University Medical School. He graduated from Meads Beauty College and became a licensed Cosmetologist. He participated in several Hair competitions throughout the years. He worked for a West Virginia trucking company as a truck driver for over 10 years. Donald was preceded in death by his parents Donald Sr and Juanita Anderson; his son Donnie and his nephew Dwayne "Terry" Agee. Donald is survived by his children; daughter; Kausha (Eric) Turney of Dayton, OH; his twin sons; Dante' (Kristie) High of Xenia, OH, Andre' (Sonia) High of Xenia, OH; sister Donna Agee; his grandchildren Delante, Jazmenn, Dennisha, Jevon, Alexis, Andre Jr., Adrien, Ariana, Aniah, and several great-grandchildren; and numerous other relatives. Services for Donald Anderson will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at United A.M.E. Church 286 E. Church St Xenia, Ohio. Visitations will be at 11:00AM until time of service which will be at 12 noon with Rev. Dr. John E. Freeman officiating. Arrangements entrusted to Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home, 823 S. Yellow Springs St. Springfield, Ohio 45506