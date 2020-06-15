Donald E. "Pappy/Don/Donnie" Taylor
YELLOW SPRINGS — Donald E. "Pappy/Don/Donnie" Taylor, age 80, passed away Sunday June 14, 2020, after a three year battle with Leukemia. He was born May 7, 1940, in Beechburg, KY, the son of James Robert and Nevada (Helphinstine) Taylor. He lived in Beechburg until moving to Ohio 27 years ago; where he lived and worked on the Thompson Farm in Yellow Springs, OH. He is preceded in death by his parents, sister; Dora Allen, brothers; Glen, Bobby, Lloyd, Leroy, John Taylor, Wayne Bryant, son-in-law; Jeff Dugan, and grandson; Derrick. Donald is survived by daughters; Teresa Bryant and Shawnette Dugan, both of KY, 7 grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren, 3 sister-in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends. He was a faithful attendee of Pleasant Grove Missionary Church. He never met a stranger and loved and embraced the simple life. He will be missed by many. Donnie will be laid to rest in the family cemetery plot in Mt. Carmel, KY; alongside his mother, father, and other family members. Pastor Bryan Graham will be officiating. Online condolences may be made at mccolaughfuneralhome.com



Published in Xenia Daily Gazette from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
