Donald F. Necina
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

XENIA — Donald F. Necina, 95, of Xenia, Ohio died June 23, 2020 at Hospice of Dayton after a brief stay. He was born in Chardon, Ohio on October 06, 1924 to parents, Emma and Frank Necina. He is preceded in death by his brother, Frank Necina Jr. and son, Ronald D. Necina. He is survived by his wife, Sadie, of 73 years; three daughters: Gail Lewis (Richard) 0f Xenia; Terry Necina of Ooltewah, Tennesse and Kim Patton (Darryl) of Nobo, Kentucky; 8 grandchildren: Tracy McClain (David), Brian Howard (Stacey), Michelle Lewis, Evan Lewis, Michael Necina (Lori), Matthew Patton (Maura), Angela Graham (Scott), Emily Bishop (Nathan); 10 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. Donald is a World War II (1939-1945) Veteran, serving with the 202 Army Combat Engineer Battalion and survived the landing of Normandy at Omaha Beach and the Battle of the Bulge. He also helped build the Rhine River Bridge and played the accordion to entertain his fellow soldiers. He met his English sweetheart and was married in Connecticut on March 07, 1947. After the war, he was a student of the Cleveland Art Institute and painted into his elderly years. He played his accordion at family weddings and celebrations and had all present, tapping their feet, dancing the polka or jitter bugging. He worked as a salesman for Phillips Petroleum in Kent, Ohio and later managed Nitro Gas and later Ohio Gas in Jamestown, Ohio. He sold Pioneer Seed Corn and helped his son, Ron run a fur and trapping supply business. He was an avid outdoors man, who loved hunting, fishing, golf, archery, tennis, gardening and many other outdoor activities. He was a member of the United Presbyterian Church of Jamestown for over 60 years and the commander of the American Legion in Jamestown, Ohio. For many years, he was a Boy Scout leader, where his son, Ron, became an Eagle Scout. Graveside service will be held on Tuesday June 30, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. at Silvercreek II Cemetery in Jamestown, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, make donations to Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Avenue, Dayton, Ohio 45420 Condolences may be made to: www.powerskell.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Xenia Daily Gazette from Jun. 28 to Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Powers-Kell Funeral Home
12 North Limestone Street
Jamestown, OH 45335
(937) 675-4541
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved