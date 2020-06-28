XENIA — Donald F. Necina, 95, of Xenia, Ohio died June 23, 2020 at Hospice of Dayton after a brief stay. He was born in Chardon, Ohio on October 06, 1924 to parents, Emma and Frank Necina. He is preceded in death by his brother, Frank Necina Jr. and son, Ronald D. Necina. He is survived by his wife, Sadie, of 73 years; three daughters: Gail Lewis (Richard) 0f Xenia; Terry Necina of Ooltewah, Tennesse and Kim Patton (Darryl) of Nobo, Kentucky; 8 grandchildren: Tracy McClain (David), Brian Howard (Stacey), Michelle Lewis, Evan Lewis, Michael Necina (Lori), Matthew Patton (Maura), Angela Graham (Scott), Emily Bishop (Nathan); 10 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. Donald is a World War II (1939-1945) Veteran, serving with the 202 Army Combat Engineer Battalion and survived the landing of Normandy at Omaha Beach and the Battle of the Bulge. He also helped build the Rhine River Bridge and played the accordion to entertain his fellow soldiers. He met his English sweetheart and was married in Connecticut on March 07, 1947. After the war, he was a student of the Cleveland Art Institute and painted into his elderly years. He played his accordion at family weddings and celebrations and had all present, tapping their feet, dancing the polka or jitter bugging. He worked as a salesman for Phillips Petroleum in Kent, Ohio and later managed Nitro Gas and later Ohio Gas in Jamestown, Ohio. He sold Pioneer Seed Corn and helped his son, Ron run a fur and trapping supply business. He was an avid outdoors man, who loved hunting, fishing, golf, archery, tennis, gardening and many other outdoor activities. He was a member of the United Presbyterian Church of Jamestown for over 60 years and the commander of the American Legion in Jamestown, Ohio. For many years, he was a Boy Scout leader, where his son, Ron, became an Eagle Scout. Graveside service will be held on Tuesday June 30, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. at Silvercreek II Cemetery in Jamestown, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, make donations to Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Avenue, Dayton, Ohio 45420 Condolences may be made to: www.powerskell.com