FAIRBORN — Donald "Bud" Oliver Snouffer, 86, passed away August 5, 2019, following a brief illness. He was born November 26, 1932, in Marion, OH, to Arnold A. Snouffer and Frances L. (Collins). He was preceded in death by the love of his life Ruth F. (Bowles) Snouffer after 60 years of marriage, his parents and his sister Margaret (Peggy) Holub. He is survived by his children Lizabeth "Libbee" Dilley (Mark), D. Randolph "Randy" Snouffer (Valorey), Timothy "Tim" Snouffer, Paula "Polly" Mercer (Joe), Grandchildren Jennifer Williams, Adam Williams, Jessica Walters, Andrew Snouffer, Jacob Mercer, TJ Snouffer, Kaitlyn Snouffer, 5 step-grandchildren, many great grandchildren, nieces and nephews and friends. He was a member of the Wayside Chapel, a longtime member of Eagles Wright Aerie 2641 and American Legion in Fairborn. He loved his dog "Tink", fishing, camping, traveling, golf, and bowling. But most of all he loved his family and gathering with family and friends. Join us for a celebration of life on August 18, 2019 at 3:00pm for memories, food and fellowship at Libbee and Mark's home. Bring a covered dish, a lawn chair and your drinks. Arrangements under the care of Burcham Tobias Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at www.BurchamTobiasfuneralhome.com.