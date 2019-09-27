FAIRBORN — Donna Stone Hembree, age 48 of Fairborn passed away Tuesday, September 17. She was born July 10, 1971 in Hamilton, Ohio, the daughter of Jeanne (Elam) Stone and the late Gene B. Stone. Donna graduated from Middletown High School in 1989. Donna was employed by Patti-Maids as a scheduler and Assurant as a claims specialist. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her brother Stan Fuller. Donna is survived by her best friend and lover for life, Timothy Shope; her mother Jeanne (Elam) Stone; her sister, Patty (Kenny) Hammond; her brother, Darrel Stone; three children Drake Shope, Dylan Shope, Skyler Stone; three grandchildren, Kylee, Matthew, Ezekiel; three nieces Brandy, Lennia, Bethany; and a nephew, Dakota. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at the Newcomer Funeral Home, 3380 Dayton Xenia Rd., Beavercreek. The family will receive friends at 11:00 AM and the funeral service will begin at 12:00 PM. Burial will follow at Clifton-Union Cemetery. To leave a memory of Donna or a special message for the family, please visit NewcomerDayton.com.