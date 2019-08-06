FAIRBORN — Donna Lee F. Zimmer, age 86 of Fairborn, passed away surrounded by family Monday August 5, 2019. She was born in Dayton, the daughter of the late Luther and LaVera (Carbaugh) Dixon. Donna enjoyed reading, country line dancing, traveling, and was fond of animals. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Marion; son, Terry Zimmer; and beloved dog, Meeko. Donna is survived by her longtime caring companion, Larry Spiller; four children, Linda (Albert) Ashbridge, Carl (Esther) Schneider, David (Kimberly) Zimmer, Tina Thomas; six grandchildren, Erin, Christy, Jessica, Lynsi, Layne, Cole; three great-grandchildren, Logan, Joey, Hayden; two brothers, Jerry Dixon, David Dixon; as well as nieces, nephews and extended family. A funeral service will be held on Thursday August 8, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. at the Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, 422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn, Pastor H. Wesley Barnhill officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:00 noon until the time of service. Burial will follow at Mount Zion Shoup cemetery.