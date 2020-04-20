XENIA — Donna May Michael, age 93, of Xenia, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020 at the Wright Nursing and Rehab of Fairborn. She was born October 4, 1926 in New Jasper Twp., Greene County, Ohio the daughter of Alice Bell (Jenkins) and Amasa James Stephens. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Michael and 6 siblings. She is survived by her son and daughter in law: Leonard and Joyce Michael of Xenia; 3 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren and a great granddaughter in addition to numerous nieces and nephews. Donna was a shy lady, but demonstrated a big presence in the lives of those fortunate to get to know her. She was a grandma to many more than just her own. Due to restrictions of the COVID-19 virus, services are being held privately. She will be buried at Woodland Cemetery, Xenia. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com. (Services in care of McColaugh Funeral Home, Xenia.)