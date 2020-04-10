XENIA — Donnie Burden, age 41 of Xenia passed away April 8, 2020. He was born March 28, 1979 to Ray Burden and Deborah (Johnson) Burden. He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents; Donald and Betty Burden; maternal grandmother; Barbara Johnson, and brother-in-law, Brett Lemon. Donnie is survived by his father Ray and his wife Gale Burden; mother, Deborah (Johnson) Burden; sisters, Jennifer Lemon, and Amanda Holtgreven, brother, Ricky Henderson, uncles; Gary Burden and Jim Johnson, aunt; Kimberly Channels, nieces; Abby Lemon and Brooklynn Entsminger, nephews; Allen Lemon, Alex Lemon, Trystian Holtgreven, Westley Tuttle, and Michael Lemon, best friend; Crick Gorman, as well as; numerous relatives and friends. He is also survived by his loyal dog, Flash. Donnie worked at Tudor's Biscuit World as a cook. He enjoyed shooting pool, playing cards, playing horseshoes, and fishing. Most of all, he loved spending time with his nieces and nephews. Donnie was loved by so many and will be greatly missed. Due to restrictions of the COVID-19 virus, a memorial service to honor Donnie's life will be held at a later date. Please watch for additional information as to when these services will be held. Online condolences may be made at mccolaughfuneralhome.com. Services entrusted to McColaugh Funeral Home, INC.