XENIA — Donovan D. Hicks, "Don" age 88, of Xenia, Ohio passed away at Elmcroft of Xenia on Tuesday, November 19, 2019. He was born in Hueysville, Kentucky on March 3, 1931 to the late Arthur and Ethel M. Patton Hicks. Don was employed at Chrysler Corporation Airtemp Division in Dayton, Ohio, for 30 years. He served as a PFC in the 16th Infantry, Second Platoon for a three year tour in Germany during the 1950s. Don was an avid hunter who especially enjoyed hunting pheasants and wild turkeys. Accompanied by his dogs, and often friends, he made frequent hunting trips to various parts of the country. Don is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Norma Armstrong Hicks; sister, Marie Hicks Spencer; nephew, Larry R. Spencer; great-nephews, Jeremy and Jason Spencer, all of Salem, Virginia; sister-in-law, Phala Mullens of Summersville, West Virginia; niece, Cindy Mullens; nephew, William Mullens, great-nephew, Chase Mullens; and great-niece, Emily Mullens, all of West Virginia; aunt, Gladys Hicks Tussey of Plymouth, Ohio; close cousins, Omalee (Ernie) Agnor and Angela (Ronald) George of Xenia, Ohio; and numerous other cousins. In addition to his parents, Don was preceded in death by his brother, Burlin A. Hicks of Huntsville, Alabama; his first wife, Anna L. Watts Hicks; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins. In loving memory of Don, contributions may be made to , Grand Central Station, P.O. Box 4777, New York, NY 10163-4777. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 from 10:00 am - 11:00 am at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Beavercreek Chapel, 3380 Dayton-Xenia Rd., Beavercreek, Ohio 45432 followed by a Funeral Service at 11:00 am. Don will be laid to rest at Valley View Memorial Gardens, 170 N. Valley Rd., Xenia, OH. www.NewcomerDayton.com.