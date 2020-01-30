Doris Hamilton (1935 - 2020)
Service Information
McColaugh Funeral Home
826 North Detroit Street
Xenia, OH
45385
(937)-372-1102
Calling hours
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
McColaugh Funeral Home
826 North Detroit Street
Xenia, OH 45385
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
11:30 AM
McColaugh Funeral Home
826 North Detroit Street
Xenia, OH 45385
Interment
Following Services
Woodland Cemetery
Xenia, OH
Obituary
XENIA — Doris J. Hamilton, age 84, of Xenia, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Elmcroft of Xenia. She was born May 1, 1935, in Xenia, Ohio, the daughter of Raymond and Clara (Randall) Smith.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband: Donald E. Hamilton; an infant: Donna Jean Hamilton; and a brother: Robert Smith.

She is survived by daughters: Deborah (Garry) Trent of Florida; Kimberly (Thomas) Dawson and Danita (Mark) Beason; several grandchildren; a brother: Kenny (Melinda) Smith; sisters: Nancy (Robert) Lauderback; Helen (Jerry) Burson; and Betty Earnest; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Doris was a homemaker who loved all her family and especially her grandchildren. She liked to play BINGO and enjoyed painting nails for the ladies at the nursing home.

Funeral service will be held 11:30 AM Monday, February 3, 2020 at McColaugh Funeral Home, Inc., 826 N. Detroit St., Xenia with Pastor Josh Bevan officiating. Interment to follow in Woodland Cemetery, Xenia. Friends may call Monday from 10:30 AM until the time of service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com.
Published in Xenia Daily Gazette from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020
