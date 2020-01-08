Guest Book View Sign Service Information Turner & Son 602 N High Street Hillsboro , OH 45133 (937)-393-2124 Celebration of Life 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM Hillsboro Orpheum 135 N. High St. Hillsboro , OH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

HILLSBORO — Doris June Murphy Peters Boggs, age 92, passed away Saturday January 4, 2019 at the Mercy Hospital in Fairfield, Ohio. She was born in Meigs Twp., Adams County, Ohio the daughter of the late Charles O. Murphy and Ivy (Hoffer) Murphy. Mrs. Boggs served as Executive Director of the Greene County American Cancer Unit, Xenia, Ohio for a number of years and was Administrative Assistant to Wm. Siebenthaler, President of Chew Newspapers of Ohio and later as Office Manager of First Frontier, developers and producers of BLUE JACKET, the outdoor drama that ran in Greene County for some years in the 80's and 90's. She and her husband, Sam, retired to the farm they had owned for many years in Highland County. Following the death of her husband in 2003, she moved into Hillsboro. In 1977, she was honored as the first person to be named Greene County's First Lady of the Year by Xenia Council of Beta Sigma Phi for her many volunteer activities. She was a Girl Scout Leader for many years and, also served on the Buckeye Trails Girl Scout Council Board of Trustees in Dayton. She held several offices in Xenia City Schools PTA and did volunteer work for several other charitable organizations in Greene County. Since retiring to Highland County in 1983, she has volunteered for and American Heart Association. She was a life member of the American Legion Post 14 Auxiliary, the AmVets Post 61 Auxiliary and Disabled American Veterans. She was a member of the New Petersburg Social Civics Club and the United Methodist Women of Rainsboro. She had been a member of the Rainsboro United Methodist Church for some years as well as a member of the Highland County Senior Citizens. Her children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews were always very special to her. She was a friend and neighbor to many and will be sadly missed. Doris is survived by two wonderful children, Dorisa (William Jones) Boggs and Sam (Connie) Boggs III. She is also survived by the joys of her life, her five beloved grandchildren, Sam Edwards Boggs-Jones, Kaitlin Boggs-Jones, William D. Boggs, Conner Frohn and Austin Frohn. Also surviving are two sisters-in-law, Mrs. Margaret Brown Murphy and Mary Boggs as well as many close and loving nieces, nephews and a host of friends. She is the youngest of ten children and in addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Sam Boggs, Jr. whom she married on January 30, 1956; four brothers, Gordon, Jesse, Harold and Denver; five sisters, Stella Murphy Whitley, Osa Murphy Shoemaker, Rosalee Murphy Shinkle, Delpha Murphy McClure, Eloise Murphy Helterband and a dear step father, Andrew Smalley. A Celebration of Life will be held from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. on Saturday January 11, 2020 at the Hillsboro Orpheum, 135 N. High Street, Hillsboro, Ohio 45133. The Turner & Son Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. Memorial contributions may be made to the , P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or the Rainsboro United Methodist Church, 7579 SR 753 N., Greenfield, OH 45123. The Turner & Son Funeral Home and Crematory in Hillsboro is serving the family. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.turnerfuneralhomes.cc.

Published in Xenia Daily Gazette from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020

