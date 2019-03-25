Obituary Print Dorothy Johnson | Visit Guest Book

FAIRBORN — Dorothy M. Johnson, age 93 of Fairborn, formerly of Burnham, IL, passed away Saturday March 23, 2019. She was born May 18, 1925 in Chicago, IL, the daughter of the late John Fred and Emma (Larson) Johnson. Dorothy retired from the law offices of Hedberg, Tobin, Flaherty & Whalen of Chicago. She was a past member of Lebanon Lutheran Church in Chicago and current member of Abiding Christ Lutheran Church in Fairborn. Dorothy volunteered at the Fairborn Municipal Court and the Greene County Health Dept. and was a Past Trustee of the Northgate Homeowners Association. Her hobbies included knitting and crafting and she was a member of the Prayer Shawl Ministry. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, William in 1968; and a sister, Deloris Johnson. Survivors include two sons, David W. (Diane) Johnson of Yellow Springs, OH, Donald R. (Lisa) Johnson of Baytown, TX; grandchildren, Zachary Johnson, Amber Johnson (fiancé, Joseph Hancock), Erin (Robert) Stripling, Bryan Johnson (fiancé, Brittany Tarbet), Donald (Ariel) Johnson, Andrew (Morgan) Johnson; two great-grandsons, Matthew and Kyle Stripling; as well as other extended family and friends. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday March 26, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at the Abiding Christ Lutheran Church, 326 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn, Pastor Craig Fourman officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service at the church. A graveside service will be held on Thursday March 28, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at the Beverly Cemetery, 12033 Kedzie Ave., Blue Island, Illinois. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Abiding Christ Lutheran Church -or- . Arrangements in care of Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, Fairborn. Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.

Funeral Home Belton Stroup Funeral Home

422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road

Fairborn , OH 45324

937-879-0800 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Xenia Daily Gazette from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2019

Share with Others Return to today's Obituaries for Xenia Daily Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.