FAIRBORN — Dorothy L. Gohl, age 89, of Fairborn, passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Wickshire of Fairborn. She was bon on December 19, 1930 in Clifton, OH, the daughter of Everett and Virginia ( Stringfellow) Hopkins, who preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her loving husband of 51 years, James Donald Gohl, in 2002 and three sisters, Elma Straley, Louise Jones and Anna Mae Boles. Dorothy is survived by her two daughters, Kathryn (Kathy) and Bill Jones, Mary Christine (Chris) and Bill Csincsak; grandchildren, Ryan Harrington, Andy (Amy) Harrington, Carrie Jones, Bill Csincsak, Tracy (Nathan) Csincsak Collier; great-grandchildren, Katherine E. Harrington, Zachary T. Harrington, Aurora J. (Cameron) Jones, Gabe T. Harrington, Evan D. Collier and Gaven J. Collier; three sisters, Mary Ann Shope, Janice (Joe) Staggs, Virginia (Virgil) Ferguson. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Dorothy was a member of the Maple Avenue Church of God, the Presbytery Women's Club and Women of the Church of God. She retired after 34 years of dedicated service as a bookkeeper for Southwestern Portland Cement in Fairborn. Dorothy was well known for her baking and the beautiful roses she grew. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at the Maple Avenue Church of God, 1352 S. Maple Avenue, Fairborn with Pastor James Clayton officiating. Interment will follow in Clifton Cemetery in Clifton, Ohio. The family will receive visitors at the church from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, March 13, 2020.