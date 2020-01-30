XENIA — Dorothy Louise Creamer, 94, of Xenia, formerly of Jeffersonville and Columbus, went Home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Wednesday, January 29, 2020. She was born March 25, 1925, in Jeffersonville, Ohio, the daughter of John and Elta DeHaven Warnock. She was a member of the First Church of Christ, Xenia, and a former member of Southwood Church of Christ, Columbus. She is survived by a son, Dale (Susan) Creamer, Brookville, a daughter, Carla Long, Xenia, five grandchildren, Steve (Kathy) Long, Florida, Kimberly Elling, Brookville, Kregg (Beth) Creamer, Englewood, Gregg (Dianna) Hawes, Sabina, and Garry (Maggie) Hawes, Xenia, 13 great-grandchildren, Zachary (Brittney) Long, Justin Long, Kelsey Long, Devann Frenchman, Tim Creamer, Sydney Creamer, Madelyn Elling, Lydia Denney, Joshua Hawes, Caleb Hawes, Carlee Hawes, Eliza Hawes, and Andrea Louise Hawes, loving sister-in-law, Iola Creamer, by numerous nieces and nephews, and by many close friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband of 75 years, Carl D. Creamer, on September 21, 2018, a son-in-law, Robert Long, by a sister, Sharon Billman, and by a brother, Bob Warnock. Dorothy will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Services will be held at 10am, Wednesday, February 5, at the First Church of Christ, 441 Ledbetter Rd., Xenia, with Pastor R. James "Pete" Creamer and Pastor Andy Spencer officiating. Visitation will be held from 4-7pm Tuesday at the church. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery, Jeffersonville. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Grundy Mountain Mission, 1760 Edgewater Dr., Grundy, Virginia, 24614, or to Ohio's , 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH, 45420, in her memory. Condolences may be made to the family at www.NeeldFuneralHome.com.