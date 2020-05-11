XENIA — Dorothy M. Taylor, age 89, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020 at her daughter's residence after a lengthy illness. She was born in Boissevain, Virginia on May 19, 1930, the daughter of William "Bill" and Eliza (Lambert) Dixon. She was preceded in death by her husband Alvin Taylor and 6 brothers and sisters. She is survived by her children: Jennifer (Lawrence) Puch; Carlotta Christian; Sandra Treadway; Charles Christian; Mary Jane Achey; Deanna Achey; and Cindy (Aaron) Lucas; 5 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She retired from Greenewood Manor. Due to current state regulations, services are being held privately for family only. She will be buried with her husband at Valley View Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be made to www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Xenia Daily Gazette from May 11 to May 12, 2020.