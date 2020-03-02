XENIA — Dorsey A. Wooten, age 85 of Greene County, passed away Thursday, February 27, 2020 at his residence surrounded by family . He was born August 23, 1934 in Prenter, West Virginia the son of Walter and Myrtle Wooten. He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Denny Wooten and Dennis Wooten, step-mother, Dovie Davis-Wooten; 4 step-brothers and 1 step-sister. Dorsey's passion was studying God's word. He was baptized in 1958 in the Lord's church. He served as a deacon, elder and Adult Bible class teacher and conducted many home Bible studies. He was a self-taught guitar player and avid WV Mountaineer fan. He and his wife traveled the entire 50 states. He retired in 1989 as a group leader at General Motors and also worked for Fairborn City Schools retiring in 2011. Dorsey is survived by his wife of 64 years Phyllis; son, Randal W. (Paula) Wooten; daughter, Brenda K. (Paul) Hesse; brother, Willie "Bill" Wooten; grandchildren, Ceyleigh M. (Joseph) Dugan, John N. Wooten, Nicole J. (Cody) Schultz; great-grandchildren, Brody, Peyton, Ava and Makiel; step-sisters, Irene Moore and Shirley Price; sister-in-law, Frankie Carpenter and brother-in-law, Virgil (Lois) Jones. He is also survived by numerous family and friends. Funeral Service will be held on March 4, 2020 at 11:00 am at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Beavercreek Chapel 3380 Dayton-Xenia Rd., Beavercreek, Ohio 45432. Visitation will be March 3, 2020 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm also at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in Dorsey's name to Mid-Western Children's Home 4585 Long- Spurling Rd PO Box 48 Pleasant Plain, OH 45162. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.