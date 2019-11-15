FAIRBORN — The Lord has called another soul home as Edsel Ray Nickell, 85, passed away on Tuesday, November 12, 2019. Loving son, brother, husband, father, and friend, Edsel was a native of Cannel City, Kentucky and a former resident of Fairborn, Ohio before moving to Yorktown, VA in 2014. Edsel is finally reunited in heaven with Della, the love of his life for 62 years.

He is survived by a son, Edsel Ray Nickell, Jr and his wife Tricia of Yorktown, VA; a brother James Nickell and a sister, Elizabeth McPherson. He was blessed with 3 grandchildren, Christopher (Sandra), Ryan (Nicole), and Kaitlyn along with 4 wonderful great-grandchildren, Kayla, Gabriel, Maddison, and Hudson.

A service will be held for both Edsel and Della at a later date in Fairborn, Ohio.