Edsel Ray Nickell

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edsel Ray Nickell.
Service Information
Amory Funeral Home
410 Grafton Drive
Yorktown, VA
23692
(757)-898-5722
Obituary
Send Flowers

FAIRBORN — The Lord has called another soul home as Edsel Ray Nickell, 85, passed away on Tuesday, November 12, 2019. Loving son, brother, husband, father, and friend, Edsel was a native of Cannel City, Kentucky and a former resident of Fairborn, Ohio before moving to Yorktown, VA in 2014. Edsel is finally reunited in heaven with Della, the love of his life for 62 years.

He is survived by a son, Edsel Ray Nickell, Jr and his wife Tricia of Yorktown, VA; a brother James Nickell and a sister, Elizabeth McPherson. He was blessed with 3 grandchildren, Christopher (Sandra), Ryan (Nicole), and Kaitlyn along with 4 wonderful great-grandchildren, Kayla, Gabriel, Maddison, and Hudson.

A service will be held for both Edsel and Della at a later date in Fairborn, Ohio.
Published in Xenia Daily Gazette from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.