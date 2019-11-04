Edward Lee Lockwood

Service Information
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
Obituary
FAIRBORN — Edward Lee Lockwood, 82, of Fairborn passed away on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at home. Edward was born on August 29, 1937 in Allock Co., KY, to Alonzo and Ettie (Creech) Lockwood who precede him death and his beloved wife of 61 years Elberta Lockwood in March 2018.

Edward leaves to cherish his memory his four children Jonathan (Glenda) Lockwood, Neina Tackis, Benjamin (Karen) Lockwood, Chad Lockwood. Also surviving are 8 grandchildren Joshua (Meghan) Lockwood, Christopher (Stephanie) Lockwood, Daniel (Rachel) Lockwood, Blair (fiance Christina) Tackis, Lindsey (Jansen) Tackis, Nicole (Ryan) Johnson, Neina (Daniel) Lockwood, Dakota Lockwood; 14 great-grandchildren Gavin, Rachel, and Aiden Lockwood, Landon, Ledger and Lawson Lockwood, Sophia and Sylus Tackis, Kellan Johnson, Samuel Lockwood, Amelia and Jeffrey Cotton, Penelope and Pyper Kyer; God-family Roger and Shirley swank and their family. Several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. His beloved dog Tater.

Ed was a US Air Force Veteran, loved to hunt, fish, the great outdoors. He liked to watch Ohio State football, NASCAR, and fishing shows.

There will be a Gathering of Family and Friends, Wednesday, November 6, 2019 starting at 11:00 am followed by a Celebration of Ed's life at 12:00 noon at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, Dayton North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, Dayton, Ohio 45424, with Pastor Jonathan Lockwood presiding. Burial will follow in Byron Cemetery, Fairborn. Messages of sympathy and support to his family may be left at www.NewcomerDayton.com.
