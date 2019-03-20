DAYTON — Edward L. Scarabelli, age 43 of Dayton, passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Hospice of Dayton. He was born January 27, 1976 in Ft. Dix, New Jersey the son of Gino and Virginia Scarbelli. He is preceded in death by his mother, Virginia Scarbelli. Edward is survived by his father Gino (Marjorie); brothers, Jaymee (Lori) Camp and Matthew Camp; niece, Jinny Townsend; cousins, Marty (Elaine) Ward, Joey Ward, Raymond Ward; and numerous other family and friends. At the request of the family a Memorial service in his honor will be scheduled at a later date. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.