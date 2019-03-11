Obituary Print Edwin Kingsbury | Visit Guest Book

XENIA — Rev. Dr. Edwin C. Kingsbury, 87, of Xenia, passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Hospice of Dayton. Edwin was born on August 19, 1931 in Santa Monica, California to the late Edwin Campbell Kingsbury and Annelle Skinner Kingsbury. Edwin was an ordained Presbyterian Minister for more than 50 years. He received a Bachelor in Arts Degree from UCLA, Bachelor in Divinity from Louisville Presbyterian Theological Seminary and a PhD in Semitic Languages from Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion in Cincinnati. Edwin also completed summer study course work at Yale University. He served the Lord in many capacities, to include being a supply/interim minister for many churches, most recently at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Xenia; he was also a Presbyterian Minister for over a decade in Foxfire, North Carolina. In addition to his devotion to the Lord, Edwin was a twenty year teacher with Greeneview High School. Edwin taught English, Spanish and French. He was the founding coach of the Greeneview High School Golf Team, writer of six books and co-authored two research books on religion for Yale University from 1973-1974, which were written in Hebrew. Edwin was a member of the Xenia School Board from 1975-1978, the mayor of Foxfire, North Carolina in 1995 and served as a professor at Payne Theological Seminary in Wilberforce. Edwin's hobbies included golfing. He ran the senior golf league at WGC for several years as well as the golf league in Foxfire, North Carolina. Edwin is survived by a grandson, Paul (Regina) Kingsbury of Austria; granddaughter, Laura McKasson of California; great-granddaughter, Sydney McKasson of California; daughter-in-law, Maureen Baker; brother-in-law, George "Bud" (Ann) Albrecht. Edwin also leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends. In addition to his parents, Edwin was preceded in death by his loving wife, Dorothy Marie Kingsbury on March 22, 2016; sons, Robert Edwin and John William; his adopted daughter, Dora June and a brother born into the Kingdom of God. A memorial service to celebrate Edwin's life will be 11:30 A.M., Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Evangelical United Methodist Church, 195 W. 3rd Street, Xenia, Ohio 45385 with Rev. Thomas E. Hite & Rev. Dr. Brian Maguire officiating. Entombment was held at Woodland Cemetery in Xenia. Memorial contributions are suggested to Evangelical United Methodist Church or a in Mr. Kingsbury's name. McColaugh Funeral Home, 826 N. Detroit Street, Xenia is serving the family.

Funeral Home McColaugh Funeral Home

826 North Detroit Street

Xenia , OH 45385

Published in Xenia Daily Gazette from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2019

