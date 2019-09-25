Elden J. Heinz (1936 - 2019)
Service Information
McColaugh Funeral Home
826 North Detroit Street
Xenia, OH
45385
(937)-372-1102
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
McColaugh Funeral Home
826 North Detroit Street
Xenia, OH 45385
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
McColaugh Funeral Home
826 North Detroit Street
Xenia, OH 45385
View Map
Obituary
XENIA — Elden J. Heinz, 83, passed away Monday September 23, 2019 at Greene Memorial Hospital. Elden was born August 27, 1936 in Jamestown, Ohio the son of the late Elden Earl and Bernice (Faulkner) Heinz. Elden is survived by his wife: Erma (Parker) Heinz; sons: Randy Heinz (Peggy) and Kevin Heinz; brother: Larry Heinz (Donna); and his grandchildren: Joshua, Nicole, Kyle, Matthew, and Justin Heinz. Elden was a Real Estate Investor and also owned two businesses in Xenia, E&J answering service and Xenia Cab Company. Memorial contributions can be made in Elden's name to the 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM Friday September 27, 2019 at the McColaugh Funeral Home 826 N. Detroit St. Xenia, Ohio. Family will receive friends Friday September 27, 2019 from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com.
Published in Xenia Daily Gazette from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2019
