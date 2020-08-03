1/1
SPRINGBORO — Eleanor Jo Fulton, "Josie" passed away early July 31, 2020 in Springboro, OH. She was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota on May 22, 1929, to Aldrew and Mary Helen Cox and graduated from Upper Arlington High School in Columbus, Ohio. Josie was a proud graduate of Miami University and President of her Pi Beta Phi sorority. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Robert C. Fulton, and her dear friend Susan Cross. Josie is survived by her three children, Steve Fulton, Jennifer Meyer, and Betsy Matthews, son-in-law Tim Matthews, daughter-in-law Sarah Fulton, grandchildren Mandy and Ryan Warner, John and Jessie Fulton, Jason Pryor, Robert Fulton, Logan and Lucas Matthews, and great-grandchildren Riley, Chase, and Madison Warner and Peggy Fulton. Josie was a sweet, compassionate soul with a great sense of humor and a big laugh. She leaves behind many cherished friendships. Josie left this world surrounded by her children and the loving care of Hospice DayCity and Tapestry Assisted Living. Due to COVID restrictions the family will be having a private celebration of life. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to DayCity Hospice, https://daycityhospice.com/donate/ 803 Washington Village Dr., Centerville, OH 45458.



Published in Xenia Daily Gazette from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2020.
