FAIRBORN — Eliza C. Haddix, age 87, passed away at Hospice of Dayton on Tuesday, July 1, 2020. She was born on February 5, 1933 in Manchester, Kentucky. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clay and Florence (Murray) Carnahan and her brother, Leslie Phillip Carnahan. She was also preceded in death by her beloved husband of 67 years, Joe Haddix, in 2019. Eliza is survived by her, son Robert Ray (Loretta) Haddix, and daughter Theresa (Michael) Gum. She was a loving grandma to Melissa (Stephen) Sheets, Sean Walker, Jeff (Mel) Crass, Jon (Ashley) Gum, Amy (Tony) Janutalo, and Lauren (Paul) Durham and a great-grandma to James Sheets, Giana Gum, Mercades Hensley, Alex Small, Kayla Lavin, Avery Janutolo, Ally Janutolo, and Myla Durham. She is survived by niece Phyllis (Anthony) Schad, Nick (Lindsay) Schad, Margaret and Shelby Bowers. Eliza also had numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends, including Harold and Pauline Gevedon and Tom (TW) Williams. Eliza was a graduate of Manchester High School in Manchester, KY, and attended Eastern College, Lees College and graduated from Wright State University. She taught school (1st, 2nd, and 3rd grade) in Fairborn City Schools for 37 years, and helped establish and operate Joe Haddix Realty. She was a past deacon of First Presbyterian Church, a member of the Fairborn Chamber of Commerce and Fairborn/Beavercreek Optimists, and a staunch supporter of Fairborn City Schools. She was an avid reader, cook, and keeper of all the family knowledge and stories. Eliza was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, friend, and educator. Her impact on her friends and family in and around Fairborn will be felt long after her passing. She was quiet and unassuming, fiercely loyal, loving, and possessed a strong sense of family and a love of life. The family will hold a private family gathering. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Ohio Hospice of Dayton, First Presbyterian Church, Fairborn City Schools, or a charity of your choice.