VANDALIA — Elizabeth Carroll, age 101 of Vandalia, passed away Sunday, October 6, 2019 at the Englewood Health and Rehab Center. She was born September 27, 1918 in Evarts, Kentucky, daughter of the late William H. & Belle (Smith) Gibson. Elizabeth was a devoted and loving Pastor's wife and a member of the First Light Church, formerly First Baptist Church, Vandalia. She was a wonderful homemaker who enjoyed taking care of and spending time with her children and grandchildren. Preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Jack Carroll and 6 siblings, Elizabeth is survived by 4 children, Jack E. Carroll of Vandalia, Melvyn Carroll (Sandy Hamilton) of Florence, KY, Walter Carroll (Lucia) of Mountain View, CA and Janice Runyons of Waco, TX; 5 grandchildren, Aaron and Adam Carroll, Courtney Leigh Carroll, Matthew Carroll and Jessica Walsh and 5 great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 pm Friday, October 11, 2019 at First Light Church, 140 Elva Ct., Vandalia with Bro. John Seagraves officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City. The family will receive friends at the church on Friday morning from 10:00 am until time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the First Light Church Building Fund in Elizabeth's memory. Arrangements entrusted to Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, Vandalia.