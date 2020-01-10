XENIA — Elizabeth Colvin, 71 of Xenia, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at Miami Valley Hospital. She was born on December 2, 1948 in Columbus, Mississippi to Earlie Mae and Floyd Sr. Elizabeth was a caring, jazzy, fashionista and creative soul; and a loving gentle mother. She graduated from Xenia High School in 1967 and worked for many years as a RA Counselor at Job Corps. She leaves to mourn her passing, her significant other, Angela; two daughters, Nichole Colvin and Tamico Bridges and husband, Scott Bridges of Dayton, Ohio; grandchild, Xavier Bridges; great grandchild, Kuren Bridges, and Godchild, Jazmine Oliver, also of Dayton, Ohio. Elizabeth touched the lives of many friends from all over, promoting different parties and entertaining. She was the queen of the LGBT community, a mother to all and a counselor to many. Service will be held at New Life Christian Assembly, 436 East Main Street, Xenia, OH 45385, on Saturday, January 11, 2020 with visitation at 2 pm, service to follow at 3 pm. Service entrusted to Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home.