FAIRBORN — Elizabeth Ellen Loper, 95, passed away on July 30, 2019 in Orange Park, FL. She was born Elizabeth Lemaster in Oil Springs, Kentucky. World War II brought her to Dayton, Ohio, where she aided the war effort as an aircraft engine mechanic. She later devoted her life to raising her two children, while pursuing her love of animals, painting, and interior decorating. Mrs. Loper was predeceased by her husband of 62 years, Herman Loper and is survived by her son, Mark Loper; daughter, Karen Colburn; sister, Marion Tackett; and three grandchildren. A Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 8 from 10:00am until the time of Funeral Services at 10:30am at Burcham Tobias Funeral Home, 119 East Main Street, Fairborn, OH. Burial will follow at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens, 8200 West National Rd, New Carlisle, OH. Condolences may be shared at www.burchamtobiasfuneralhome.com.