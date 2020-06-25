COLUMBUS — Elizabeth "Beth" Price Thomas passed away June 22, 2020 at age 62 following a lengthy battle with cancer. Born December 26, 1957 in Portsmouth, Ohio to James and Betty (Davis) Price, she graduated from Xenia (Ohio) High School in 1976. She married Jeffrey W. Thomas on May 18, 1985 and they raised one son, Samuel. Beth attended nursing school at Clark State Community College and spent her professional life in the medical field. After moving to Columbus, Ohio in 1987, she became the assistant to noted hand surgeon Dr. Lawrence Lubbers, for whom she worked for more than thirty years. Beth always held high standards for patient care, which showed through her compassion, empathy, and attention to detail. These characteristics extended to all aspects of her life. Beth loved travel, flower gardening, lighthouses, and nature, especially beaches and birds. She also was a talented amateur nature photographer. Nothing pleased her more than spending time waiting to get the right shot of a particular bird or arising early to capture sunrise over a beach. All her interests combined into the business she referred to as her hobby, Note Cards by Beth. She printed her photographs onto high-quality blank card stock and sold the cards at various annual art shows in Ohio. Her cards proved very popular, with numerous people visiting her booth year after year. Beth also loved music and bike riding, was an award-winning Cub Scout den mother, made extremely delicious buckeyes, and thoroughly enjoyed social gatherings with family and her wide circle of friends. Preceded in death by her father, James and her mother, Betty, Beth is survived by her husband, Jeff; son, Sam; sister and brother-in-law, Susan and Ray Van Boven; their children, Raymond and Elizabeth; stepson, Dylan Thomas, his wife, Tami and their children, Tate and Gavin; various in-laws, and several cousins. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, a celebration of her life will be held at a future date. Memorial donations can be made to the Audubon Society. Family has entrusted Schoedinger Northwest Chapel with final arrangements. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share a special memory of Beth with her family.