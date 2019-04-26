XENIA — Ella Turner joined Heaven peacefully in her home surrounded by loved ones on Wednesday, the 24th day of April in the year 2019 of our dear Lord and Savior, at the age of 97.

Ella was born on April 15, 1922.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Rachel (Allen) Shelton and her father Charles Walker, along with her beloved son Ronald Turner and granddaughter Traci Turner.

She leaves many to cherish her memories; including her beloved and forever loyal daughter, Rachel Scott. Her grandchildren, Steven (Johnslyn) Scott, Teresa Fountain, Jackie Turner, Paulette Turner, Phillip (Tonya) Turner, Ronald Turner, Paul Turner, Tammi Turner, along with many great grandchildren, a multitude of great great grandchildren, a host of family members and friends.

The family will receive friends on Friday, April 26, 2019 at First United Christian Church, 626 North Columbus Avenue, Xenia, Ohio 45385 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM.

Graveside Services will be on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Cherry Grove Cemetery, 1019 West Second Street, Xenia, Ohio 45385 at 1:30 PM. Repass will follow at First United Christian Church.

Professional services by Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel, Dayton, Ohio. www.donaldjordanmc.com