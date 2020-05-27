Elsie L. Jones
XENIA — Elsie L. Jones, age 84, of Xenia, Ohio, passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020 at Hospice of Dayton. She was born December 29, 1935 in Dayton, OH the daughter of Clara Ruth (Ingram) and William Elza Jones. She is survived by daughters: Fonetta Jones; Jovita Wilson and Paula Jones; 10 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren; sisters: Alameda Harshaw and Patty Jo Ridgell; and her twin brother: William Jones Jr.; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers: Wilford and Theodore Jones; and twin brothers: Frank and Russell Jones; and sister: Cynthia Greene. Elsie was an avid bowler and loved to travel. She retired from Sonoco Products. She still enjoyed meeting for lunch monthly with her fellow retired co-workers. She was baptized at Third Baptist Church, where she had been a long time member. She also attended AHOP until her recent illness kept her from attending. She had been a member of the American Legion Post 776 in Dayton, OH. She had a heart of gold and would help anyone who needed it. She was affectionately known as "BeeBall" a nickname she had gotten from her oldest granddaughter, and later became "BeBop." Elsie will be remembered for the twinkle in her eye, her giant smile and her personality that filled up a room. She will be interred with her parents at Cherry Grove Cemetery during Graveside services Monday, June 8th at 2:30 PM with Pastor Yaunte Hall officiating. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com.

Published in Xenia Daily Gazette from May 27 to May 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
McColaugh Funeral Home
826 North Detroit Street
Xenia, OH 45385
937-372-1102
