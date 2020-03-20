PARKERSBURG, WV — Emily Louanne Bilott, 77, of Dayton, Ohio passed away on March 17, 2020, following a courageous battle with cancer.

Emily was born on July 1, 1942, in Parkersburg, West Virginia, to Alma Pearl Holland (White) and Russell S. Leeton. While growing up in Parkersburg, she was very close to her grandmother, Alma Boice Holland, grandfather, Thurl Otto Holland, and three Uncles, John, Donald, and Robert Holland. After attending Parkersburg High School, Emily attended Michigan State University for two years, and received both her Bachelor's Degree and Master's Degree in Rehabilitation Counseling from Wright State University.

Emily worked as a flight attendant for TWA, substitute teacher, personnel manager, cruise specialist, and rehabilitation counselor, but her primary love and passion was spending time with her family and traveling with them. She loved parties, holidays, cruises, and just any excuse to have her whole family together. Emily also loved the ocean, puzzles, big family dinners, the casino, music, comedy, and her cats, Samiam and Mikey.

Emily is survived by her husband of 57 years, Lt. Col. Raymond L. Bilott (ret.) of Dayton, Ohio, daughter Bethany A. Lieberman (spouse Terry R. Lieberman) of Xenia, Ohio, and son Robert A. Bilott (spouse Sarah A. Barlage) of Crescent Springs, Kentucky, and her six grandchildren: Ariel V. Lieberman, of Washington, D.C.; Jordan A. Lieberman, of Vermont; Spencer L. Lieberman, of Vermont; Theodore R. Bilott, of Kentucky; Charles W. Bilott, of Kentucky; and Anthony A. Bilott, of Kentucky.

Family is having a private service through Vaughan Funeral Home in Parkersburg, West Virginia, where Emily will be laid to rest near her beloved Mother, Grandparents, and Uncles at Mount Olivet Cemetery.

If desired, in lieu of flowers, remembrances can be made to The Tenth Life cat shelter, P.O. Box 178, Alpha, Ohio 45301. Please visit www.vaughanfh.com to share a message of comfort with the family.