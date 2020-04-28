XENIA — Ersa Lea "Fran" Rapelye, age 86, of Xenia, passed away Monday, April 20, 2020 at Trinity Community of Beavercreek. She was born January 21, 1934 in Lost Creek, KY, one of 15 children born to Logan and Katie (Combs) Francis. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene C. Rapelye, whom she joined again to celebrate their 63rd anniversary, being married April 20, 1957. She is also preceded in death by her siblings: Martha Whitaker; Pearl Asbel; Erna Mae Noble; Edna Noble; Opal Brush; Beulah Brown; Omar Francis; Kerney Francis; Hazel Neace and Emily Gwin and a son-in-law: Paul Thompson. She is survived by her children: Pamela (Vernon) Kingsolver of Xenia; and Adele Rapelye of Dayton; grandchildren: Yolanda (Greg) Gould; Katie (Patrick) Wade; and Michael (Kelli) Rapelye Thompson; great grandchildren: Jace Wade and Sadie Williamson; siblings: Launia Brown of PA; Logan Francis Jr. of TN; Geneva Edwards of KY; and Vincent Francis of Xenia; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She had been a waitress for 50 years and retired from the Old Hickory B-B-Q on Brown St. in Dayton. She especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Due to restrictions of the COVID-19 virus, services are being held privately. She will be buried at Valley View Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com. (McColaugh Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.)