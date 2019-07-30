SPRING VALLEY — Ervin F. Wright, Age 68, of Spring Valley, Ohio, passed away, early Saturday morning, July 27, 2019 at the Xenia Health & Rehab Center. He was born March 29, 1951 in Dayton, Ohio, son of the late Eugene F & Imogene (Easterling) Wright. Ervin retired as a Truck Driver.

Surviving are his son - Mike Deerwester; granddaughter - Bekka CRouch, sisters - Glenda Boyd, Freda Wright, Arlene (Jeff) Byrd, Carla Center & Rhonda Kilburn; brothers - Terry Wright, Richard Wright, & Randy Wright and lots of nieces, nephews, great-nices & great-nephews.

In addition to his parents, Ervin was preceded in death by his daughter- April Deerwester and a sister- Carleda Banks.

Graveside Funeral Services will be held 1:00 PM, Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Miami -Corwin Cemetery, Corwin, Ohio. The Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home, Wilmington, has been entrusted with the arrangements. Contributions in Ervin's memory may be made to your local Future Farmers of America Club. To sign the online guest book, go to edgingtonfuneralhomes.com.