Estelle Faye Harless
FAIRBORN — Estelle Faye Harless, age 92 of Fairborn, left her earthly home to her heavenly home on Monday, August 17, 2020, surrounded by her family and friends. She was born September 14, 1927 in Trinity, KY, the daughter of the late William C. and Rosa Truesdell. She was a homemaker and babysitter for the grandkids for 40 years. Faye was a member of Victory Church Fairborn for 65 years and served in the Nursery, Young at Heart Ministry, Mission Society and Greeter for many years. Faye took great joy in her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. She enjoyed her home and serving people. Faye was an avid gardener, wonderful cook, seamstress and crafter, and a fast, fast mall walker. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 74 years, Frank Harless; sisters, Opel Truesdell and Mabel Jarvis. Faye is survived by three daughters, Betty (Walker) Compton, Sharon (Darrell) Hill, Darlene (Gary) Phillips; five grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; six great- great grandchildren; brother, William "Dick" (Joyce) Truesdell; as well as a host of extended family and friends. A funeral service will be held on Thursday August 20, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Victory Church, 2443 Valley Greene Dr., Fairborn, Pastors Ancil Carter and Derek Trenum officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service. Burial will follow at the Byron Cemetery. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton. Arrangements in care of Belton-Stroup Funeral Home. Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.



Published in Xenia Daily Gazette from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Victory Church
AUG
20
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Victory Church
