XENIA — Esther E. Massey, age 87, of Xenia, passed away Thursday, August 29, 2019 at . She was born October 20, 1931, in Plain City, Ohio, to Pete and MaryAnn Miller.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 65 years: Homer J. Massey in 2017; a daughter: Sharon (Massey) Street in 2018; and many siblings.

She is survived by her children: Jerry (Alivia) Massey, and Rick (Robin) Massey; 7 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren; as well as numerous other relatives and friends.

Esther had a generous heart and loved helping and giving to others. She was a volunteer for over 20 years at Greene Memorial Hospital and the United Volunteer Service (UVS). She was a long time member of the Dayton Avenue Baptist Church; and her detailed artistic crafts were loved and appreciated by many.

Funeral services will be held 11:30 AM Thursday, September 5th at Dayton Avenue Baptist Church, with Pastor Jonathan Young officiating. Interment to follow in Woodland Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10:30 AM Thursday until the time of service at the church. Online condolences can be made at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com.
