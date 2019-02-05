Obituary Print Esther Hofferbert | Visit Guest Book

XENIA — Esther L. Hofferbert, 89, of Xenia, passed away Friday, February 1, 2019, at Jamestown Place, Jamestown, Ohio. She was born August 9, 1929, in Lafayette, Ohio, the daughter of Joseph L. and Elsie R. Teegarden Guthrie. She was a graduate of Jackson Lafayette High School, and Bluffton College, Miami University, and the Miami Valley Hospital School of Nursing (1955). She attended Paintersville United Methodist Church and Eleazer United Methodist Church. She was a registered nurse with Miami Valley Hospital for over 30 years, where she developed one of the first programs for maternal and child health. She retired as director of nursing and administrator at Friends Care Center (1988-1993), Yellow Springs, where she received the 2003 Clem Hamilton Award for outstanding service, dedication and humanity in the field of gerontology. She served on the Miami Valley Gerontology Council (Chairman), Miami Valley Long Term Care Association, and Otterbein-Lebanon Women's Auxiliary, Greene County Council on Aging Advisory Board for over ten years, and was a volunteer at the Spring Valley Senior Center. Esther felt it was important to help people in need and connect them with the services they need. She was honored for her volunteer work and professionalism in the field of Health Care by being inducted into the Greene County Women's Hall of Fame in 2009 and was nominated for Volunteer of the Year in the State of Ohio for 2010. With her husband, Max, she was active in the Greene County Antique and Classic Car Club. She is survived by many close friends and family. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Max M. Hofferbert, on July 20, 1999, and was the last of seven brothers and sisters. Esther will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Services will be held at 11am, Thursday, February 7, at Neeld Funeral Home, 1276 N. Detroit St., Xenia, with Pastor Jonathan Morris officiating. Visitation will be held from 10am Thursday until service time. Burial will be in Woodland Cemetery, Xenia. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Eleazer United Methodist Church, c/o George Boyette, 3860 Old Winchester Rd., Xenia, OH, 45385, in her memory. Condolences may be made to the family at www.NeeldFuneralHome.com.

Funeral Home Neeld Funeral Home

1276 North Detroit Street

Xenia , OH 45385

937-372-3564 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Xenia Daily Gazette from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2019

