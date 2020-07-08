FAIRBORN — Ethel W. Gwinn, age 93 of Fairborn passed away Sunday July 5, 2020. She was born August 23, 1926 in Osborne, Ohio, the daughter of the late Lawrence and Goldie (Miller) Coyle. Ethel retired as a bank teller for Fifth Third Bank; and was a longtime member of First Church of Christ Fairborn. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Gwinn; two brothers, Lloyd Coyle and Kenneth Coyle. She is survived by three children, Karen Davidson, Ernest (Belinda) Herndon, Kelley (Don) Long; three grandchildren, Robert, Crystal, Dakota; five great-grandchildren; brother, Warren (Mary Lou) Coyle; sister-in-law, Roberta Coyle; as well as extended family. A graveside service will be held on Thursday July 9, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. at the Valley View Memorial Gardens, Xenia, Pastor H. Wesley Barnhill officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton –or- the American Heart Association in Ethel's memory. Arrangements in care of Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, Fairborn. Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.