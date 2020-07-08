1/
Ethel W. Gwinn
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ethel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

FAIRBORN — Ethel W. Gwinn, age 93 of Fairborn passed away Sunday July 5, 2020. She was born August 23, 1926 in Osborne, Ohio, the daughter of the late Lawrence and Goldie (Miller) Coyle. Ethel retired as a bank teller for Fifth Third Bank; and was a longtime member of First Church of Christ Fairborn. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Gwinn; two brothers, Lloyd Coyle and Kenneth Coyle. She is survived by three children, Karen Davidson, Ernest (Belinda) Herndon, Kelley (Don) Long; three grandchildren, Robert, Crystal, Dakota; five great-grandchildren; brother, Warren (Mary Lou) Coyle; sister-in-law, Roberta Coyle; as well as extended family. A graveside service will be held on Thursday July 9, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. at the Valley View Memorial Gardens, Xenia, Pastor H. Wesley Barnhill officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton –or- the American Heart Association in Ethel's memory. Arrangements in care of Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, Fairborn. Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Xenia Daily Gazette from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Belton Stroup Funeral Home
422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road
Fairborn, OH 45324
937-879-0800
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved