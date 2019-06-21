FAIRBORN — Eugene "Gene" Johnson, 83, of Xenia, passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at Patriot Ridge Community, Fairborn. He was born April 17, 1936, in Harlan, Kentucky, the son of Fred and Anna Holman Johnson. He retired from Delco Products and was a member of the Oldtimer's Club. He is survived his wife, Kittie (Tomashot) Johnson, four sons, Robert (Linda) Johnson, David Johnson, Gary (Sherry) Johnson, and Eric (Jo) Johnson, grandchildren, Eric Walters, David Johnson, Joshua Johnson, Sara Nichols, Morgan (Dillon) Anderson, Jeremy (Hunter) Johnson, Taylor (Aaron) Anderson, Kristen (Alex) Martin, Tyler Johnson, and Brianna Johnson, great-grandchildren, Wessly, Charlotte, and Henry Martin, and Skyler Walters, a sister, Wilma Williamson, two brothers, Wayne (Barb) Johnson and Allen (Debbie) Johnson, by numerous nieces and nephews, and by many close friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, an infant daughter, Dawn Johnson, and by three brothers, Ellis, James, and Charlie Johnson. Froggy will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Graveside services will be held at 11am, Monday, June 24, in Mt. Zion Park Cemetery, Beavercreek. There will be no visitation. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of the Miami Valley, 46 N. Detroit St., Suite B., Xenia, OH, 45385, in his memory. Condolences may be made to the family at www.NeeldFuneralHome.com.