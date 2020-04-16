XENIA — Eunice F. Anderson age 88 of Xenia passed away Wednesday April 15, 2020 in her home. She was born March 21, 1932 in Flemingsburg, Kentucky the daughter of the late Harrison and Ida Mae (nee Johnson) Planck. Mrs. Anderson was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother who will be sadly missed by her family and many close friends. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, James G. Anderson; one daughter Patricia S. (Edwin) Nudds; two grandchildren Tiffany (Luke) Pike and Jay E. (Melissa) Nudds; and five great grandchildren Jeffrey Nudds, Ashley Kiphart, Alexis Nudds, Matthew Pike, and Johnny Nudds. A family visitation will be held for Mrs. Anderson at the Webster Funeral Home, Fairfield on Monday April 20, 2020 followed by burial in Landmark Memorial Gardens in Cincinnati. www.websterfuneralhomes.com