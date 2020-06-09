SPRINGFIELD — Evelyn F. Boggs, 92, of Springfield, passed away peacefully in her sleep Friday, June 5, 2020. She was born July 20, 1927, in Vegreville, Alberta, Canada, the daughter of George and Mary Smalley. She came with her family to Ohio when she was 10. She was a Sunday school teacher and lifelong member of First Christian Church. Survivors include three children: Cheryl Frey of Rochester, NY; Keith (Becky) Boggs of Lincoln, IL; and Mary Jenkins of Springfield; her brother, Bill (Geri) Smalley of Beavercreek, and nieces and nephews. She was a loving grandma to her grandchildren, Matthew Boggs, Jennifer Griffin, Shannon Jenkins, Eric Frey, Alison Frey, Chelsea Jenkins, and Karen Frey Berl, and to her six great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lewis, and two grandchildren. A private family service will be held at Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center, 2425 North Limestone Street, on Friday, June 12. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made to First Christian Church, Mission Fund, 3638 Middle Urbana Road, Springfield, Ohio 45502.