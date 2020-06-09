Evelyn F. Boggs
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Evelyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

SPRINGFIELD — Evelyn F. Boggs, 92, of Springfield, passed away peacefully in her sleep Friday, June 5, 2020. She was born July 20, 1927, in Vegreville, Alberta, Canada, the daughter of George and Mary Smalley. She came with her family to Ohio when she was 10. She was a Sunday school teacher and lifelong member of First Christian Church. Survivors include three children: Cheryl Frey of Rochester, NY; Keith (Becky) Boggs of Lincoln, IL; and Mary Jenkins of Springfield; her brother, Bill (Geri) Smalley of Beavercreek, and nieces and nephews. She was a loving grandma to her grandchildren, Matthew Boggs, Jennifer Griffin, Shannon Jenkins, Eric Frey, Alison Frey, Chelsea Jenkins, and Karen Frey Berl, and to her six great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lewis, and two grandchildren. A private family service will be held at Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center, 2425 North Limestone Street, on Friday, June 12. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made to First Christian Church, Mission Fund, 3638 Middle Urbana Road, Springfield, Ohio 45502.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Xenia Daily Gazette from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Service
Jackson, Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Jackson, Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center
2425 North Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503
(937) 399-2811
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 9, 2020
Evelyn was such a sweet lady! I enjoyed meeting her and talking to her while I did her nails when I worked at Hearth and Home.
Paula Northern
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved