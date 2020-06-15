XENIA — Evelyn Jean Storer, age 76, of Xenia, passed away Thursday June 11, 2020. She was born to Lonnie and Bessie (Sider) Storer, July 18,1943. Evelyn is preceded in death by her parents, son; Kevin Andrew, sister; Hazel Storer, and brother-in-law; Robert E. Knisley. Evelyn is survived by her long time loving boyfriend; Robert Carsey, daughter; Sue Martin, sister; Wanda Knisley, of FL, niece; Cheryl (Rick) Knisley Cultice, of Fl, nephews; Steve (Teresa) Knisley, of Fl, Randy (Jody) Knisley, of South Carolina, and Bobby Knisley, of KY, grandchildren; Thomas Christopher (Crystal) Eneix, of CO, and Kelli Eniex, of CO, and great-grandchildren; Emery, Brooklyn, and Holland Eneix, of CO. Evelyn was a homemaker and enjoyed traveling. The family has chosen to hold services at a later date. Arrangements in care of McColaugh Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at mccolaughfuneralhome.com