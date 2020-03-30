XENIA — Everett Eugene Smith, age 58, passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at his residence in Sunrise, Florida, of natural causes. He was born August 19, 1961 in Xenia. He is the son of Freida Harding Smith and Everett M. Smith Jr

He was preceded in death by grandfathers: Everett M. Smith Sr. and Vernon Nared, uncle: Maurice Smith; Gideon Dudgeon and aunt: Karen Dudgeon.

Everett is survived by his parents Everett and Freida Smith of Solon, OH; grandmother: Lucille Nared; brother: Steven Aaron (Antoinete) Smith; sister: Mariah VP Smith; niece: Erykah M Smith; Aunts and Uncles: Adrianne (Floyd) Thomas; David Smith; Charles "Fred" Smith; Donna Marshall; Valerie (Ed) Skidmore; Barbara Ward; as well as many other relatives and friends.

Everett was a Human Resources Business Analyst with Envisions Physician Services in Florida. He attended Defiance University, where he played football and went on to graduate from Cleveland State University. He enjoyed watching sports of all kinds but particularly the Pittsburgh Steelers but most of all watching his relatives playing their sport of choice. He liked to play video games and appreciated fine cars. He was a loving son and will be greatly missed.

DUE TO RESTRICTIONS OF THE COVID-19 VIRUS, SERVICES ARE BEING HELD PRIVATELY. He will be buried at Stevenson Cemetery, Xenia Township. (Services in care of McColaugh Funeral Home, Inc., 826 N. Detroit St., Xenia.)