XENIA — Everett Ray Smith, 96, of Xenia, passed away Friday, February 14, 2020, at Ohio's . He was born June 15, 1923, on the family farm in Mount Holly, Ohio, the son of Roy and Rosa Berniece Gibson Smith. He was a 1943 graduate of Wayne Township High School, lifelong Greene County resident, and was a farmer, carpenter, woodworker, woodcarver, and genealogist. He was a member of the Spring Valley United Methodist Church, Middle Run Primitive Baptist Church Preservation Association, and a member of Cedarville Masonic Lodge, #622, F. & A. M. Everett was a veteran of the United States Army, serving in the Philippines and Japan during World War II. He was a First Family member of the Greene County Chapter of the Ohio Genealogical Society. He and his wife Rosemary were active in the Spring Valley community, and he volunteered at the Spring Valley Senior Center for many years. Everett and Rosemary were both honored as Citizens of the Year by Spring Valley ACTS in 2018. Everett enjoyed working in his woodshop and being on a tractor, whether in the field or mowing his yard. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Rosemary (Waggoner) Smith, on August 21, 2016, by brothers, Melbourne Smith, Wayne Smith, and Clyde Smith, and by sisters, Janice Bowers, Esther McKelvy, and twin Evelyn Smith. He is survived by a daughter, Karren Smith, sons, David (Fay) Smith, and Harold (Carla) Smith, granddaughters, Jessica (Matt) Suter, Emily (Shane) Smith, Sarah Smith, Kassi (Jordan) Harris, and Maria Smith, a brother, Glen (Sally) Smith, by several nieces and nephews, and by many close friends. Everett will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Visitation will be held from 5-8pm Tuesday, February 18, at Neeld Funeral Home, 1276 N. Detroit St., Xenia, with Masonic services at 7:30pm. Private graveside services will be held by the family in Valley View Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Ohio's , 324 Wilmington Ave, Dayton, OH, 45420, the Spring Valley Township Fire Department (Emergency Squad), 2547 US Route 42 S., Spring Valley, OH, 45370, or to Spring Valley United Methodist Church, 1 W. Walnut St., Spring Valley, OH, 45370, in his memory. Condolences may be made to the family at www.NeeldFuneralHome.com.