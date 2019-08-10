FAIRBORN — Faye L. Shamblin, age 82, passed away Thursday August 8, 2019 at . She was born in Clay, West Virginia born to the late Robert and Reva Graham. She worked as a Union Official for Phillips Industries for 25 years. She went on to work at South Palmer School as the recess and lunch lady were the staff and children affectionately referred to her as Ms. Faye. She is preceded in death by her husband Samuel Shamblin. Faye is survived by her sons Samuel and Robert Shamblin of Fairborn, daughter Sandra and Robert Buscek of Indiana, grandchildren Samantha Shamblin, Lisa (Dayrl) Brezna, Mary (Brian) Storvik, Holly Shamblin (Kevin Barnes), great grandchildren Lilly Shamblin, Samuel, Scarlet, and Olivia Brezna. Funeral Service is at 11am Tuesday August 13th at Burcham Tobias Funeral Home 119 E. Main St. Fairborn, Ohio with Pastor Ken Majors officiating. Family to receive friends one hour prior to service. Burial to follow at Byron Cemetery. Condolences may be left at www.burchamtobiasfuneralhome.com