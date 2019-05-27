Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frances E. (Fritzie) Burcham. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

FAIRBORN — Frances E. Burcham (Fritzie), age 92, died peacefully and with family on Good Friday, April 19, 2019. She was born July 18, 1926 in Rosewood, Ohio, the daughter of Cora and Ward Van Horn. Fritzie graduated from Harrison Adams High School in 1944 and was employed at Cromwell Collins Publishing Company, Wren's Department Store and Bauer Brothers in Springfield, Ohio. On November 16, 1951 she married Warren K. Burcham and together they owned and operated the Warren K. Burcham Funeral Home in Fairborn, Ohio beginning in 1959. They loved serving the Fairborn community and did so faithfully until Warren's passing in 1985. Soon after, Fritzie sold the funeral home and moved to Sarasota, Florida to care for her ailing mother and lived there until November 2018, when she moved to Ithaca, New York to be near family in her final months. She was a member of the Trinity United Church of Christ in Fairborn until moving to Sarasota, where she was a member of Vamo United Methodist Church and subsequently the Presbyterian Church of the Covenant. She gave of her time, talent and energy to these church communities. She is survived by nieces and nephews whom she treated like her own children; Joyce Ann Buraker (Demopolis, AL), Lisa Strayer (Ithaca, NY), Pam Strayer (Oakland, CA), Kimberly Jones (Urbana, OH), Kathrine Weaver (Marengo, OH), Kris Rojas (Harvard, MA), Kurt Van Horn (Covington, LA), Kent Van Horn (La Jolla, CA), Karyl Strader (Urbana, OH), Kelly Ziegler (Columbus, OH), Debra Hess (Lakeview, OH), Cheryl Cotner (Greenville, SC), Carl Warren Burcham (Austin, TX), Margaret Jane Burcham (Enon, OH), John Burcham (MI), David Burcham (Van Wert, OH), Michael Burcham and Tim Burcham (IN). She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, three brothers, Richard, Donald and John Van Horn, one sister, Mary Ruth Strayer, nephews Bobby Van Horn and Marion (Skip) Burcham. She was a life member of The American Legion Auxiliary Dignam-Whitmore Post Unit #526 in Fairborn, Ohio and Eastern Star in Springfield, Ohio. She will be buried with her late husband at Arlington National Cemetery with a graveside service at a later date.

Published in Xenia Daily Gazette from May 27 to May 28, 2019

