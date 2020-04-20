XENIA — Frances Fay "Frannie" McPherson, age 78, of Xenia, passed away Friday, April 17, 2020 at her residence. She was born August 26, 1941 in Dayton, Ohio the daughter of Russel and Martha (Pierce) Fleming. She graduated from Xenia High School and worked as a switchboard operator for Ohio Bell and also worked in the sales office for AT&T. She enjoyed her work until her retirement. She also volunteered numerous hours with the Greene County Council on Aging. She was a very dedicated and faithful Jehovah's Witness for over 45 years. It was through her dedication to God that her light shined its brightest. She was a unique and classy lady, known for her generous nature, encouraging words, sending out greeting cards and overall love of people. She was an inspiration to all who crossed her path and even throughout her illness she was able to share many smiles and make others feel loved. Her sons were the center of her world and her love for them was unconditional. She will be truly missed by her sons, family members and many friends. "Until we see her again in Paradise, just around the corner." She was preceded in death by her parents and three brothers: Russel, Jack and Tom Fleming. Frannie is survived by her children: Scott (Kathy) and Anthony "Tony" (Christina) all of Xenia; 3 grandchildren: Jordan (Matt) Kovacs, Nicole McPherson and Joel Loiacono and a great grandson: Alex; 2 brothers: Felix and Kim "Andrew" Fleming, both of Xenia and a sister: Jill (Dawson) Armitage of Indiana; as well as a host of other relatives and friends. Due to restrictions of the COVID-19 virus, services are being postponed. She will be buried at the Middle Run Cemetery. Online condolences can be made at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com.