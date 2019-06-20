FAIRBORN — USAF TSgt. (Ret.) Francis Ralph "Mac" McGee, age 90 of Fairborn, passed away Friday June 14, 2019. He was born April 14, 1929 in West Point, TN, the son of the late William Edgar and Ollie Snowden (Nelson) McGee. Mac served his country in the US Air Force during Korea and Vietnam as a medic, retiring at the rank of Technical Sergeant; and followed with employment at Miami Valley Hospital, retiring in 1992 after over 42 years of combined service. Along with his wife, he also provided childcare for many area children through the years. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Anna in 2014; and seven siblings. Survivors include a daughter, Cheri McGee of Fairborn; son, Steve Hamilton of Fairborn; grandchildren, Jordan Hiehle of Fairborn, Bryan (Taylor) Hiehle of Beavercreek, Amanda (Tony) Cline of Kettering, Ashley (Jason) Scott of Hamilton, Susan Detmer (Deb Stewart) of Dayton, Seth (Rebecca) Detmer of Fairborn, Andrea Hager of Columbus, Valerie Hager of Columbus, Rhett (Cindy) Whittridge of Florida; great-grandchildren, Mia Cline, Owen Scott, Luka Hiehle; as well as other extended family and many friends. A memorial service will be held on Saturday June 29, 2019 at 5:00 P.M. at the Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, 422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn, Rev. Jim McGee officiating. The family will receive friends from 4:00 P.M. until the time of service. Military honors will be rendered at the conclusion of the service. Memorial contributions, if desired, my be made to Heartland Hospice -or- The . Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.